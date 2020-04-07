Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. Fultz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George E. Fultz August 27, 1934-April 4, 2020 George E. "Big Iron" Fultz, 85, of Miles-burg, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. George was born on August 27, 1934 in Port Matilda, a son of the late Elmer J. and Winifred Woodring Fultz. On April 4, 1975, he married the former Nancy (Wright Blevins) Fultz who survives at home. Also surviving are his children, Kathy (Dennis) Dorman of Mill Hall, George E. (Debra) Fultz, Jr. of Beech Creek, Andy J. (Kalena) Fultz, Milesburg, Lisa (Bart) Clevenstine of Moshannon, Holly B. ( Dr. Anthony) Griffo of The Woodlands, TX, and Daniel J. (Erika) Blevins of Bellefonte, Rita (Melvin) Williams of Bellefonte, Elaine Hanscom (Arnold Hayes) of Thorndale, and Debra (Terry) Post of Millersville. Also surviving are his 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lucille Tressler of Bellefonte. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and his special niece, Barbara Lyons. George is also survived by his Special Companion, his dog, Elsa. George was a Veteran having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. George was an over the road truck driver for J. H. France Refractories in Snow Shoe retiring after 35 years of service. He then drove for Aqua Penn in Milesburg, then as an instructor at CPI in Pleasant Gap. He was a member of Brookside Wesleyan Church. He was a member of Bellefonte Lodge #268 F. & A. M., Tall Cedars of Lebanon Centre Forest #129, and the Howard Lions Club. He also belonged to the Antique Truck Club of America. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Fultz and his sister, Martha Kerr. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Schencks Cemetery, Howard Twp., Centre Co., PA A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2020

