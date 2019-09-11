Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Edward Harpster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



George Edward Harpster December 3, 1930September 9, 2019 George E. Harpster, 88, of Pine Grove Mills passed peacefully on September 9, 2019 at Valley View Retirement Community in Belleville, PA. Born December 3, 1930, he was the son of Etta (Koch) and Howard Harpster. His brother, James, preceded him in death. On June 14, 1952, he married Edna Elizabeth Schilling of Pine Grove Mills who passed away March 20, 2010. George was a State College High School graduate and served as a corporal in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in June, 1952. He retired from Penn State University. George was an avid hunter and fisherman and a lifetime member of the Buckeye Hunting Camp. He grew up in Pine Grove Mills, where he resided until 2015 and was a lifetime member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Grove Mills and also a lifetime member of VFW post 245 in Pine Grove Mills, the NRA, and the National Wildlife Turkey Federation. George is survived by four daughters, Deborah Eckess (Jon) of Pleasant Gap, Glenda Yocum (Scott) of Boalsburg, Karen Campanis (Nicholas) of Rochester NY, and Charlotte Harpster (Scott Kulp), of Etters, PA. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren: Jason, Erik, Mattthew and Geoffrey Eckess, Christina Yocum Clark (Jonathan), Nicholas G. Yocum (Misty), Megan E. Biega (Aaron), and Lucas E. Yocum, Nathan, Alex, Ben and Eva Campanis, and Shannon Sylvester (Sam) and nine great-grandchildren: Abigail, Hannah, and Russell Clark, Zeke and Barrett Yocum, and Alex, Andrew, and Emma Sylvester. His sisters, Lois Andrews (James) of Newark DE, and JoAnn West of State College also survive him. With respect for George's wishes there will be no public visitation and graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be directed to Brain Tumor Research, . Online condolences are available at heintzelmannfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.