George F. Davidson December 26, 1934October 14, 2019 George F. Davidson, 84, of rural Bellefonte, passed away at Centre Crest on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born in Boggs Twp., Centre Co. on December 26, 1934, the son of the late George C. and Mona B. Murray Davidson. On June 15, 1968 he married the former Marguerite Confer (Davidson) who survives at home. Along with his wife, he is survived by his sister, Lois Rhoades of Milesburg and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his brothers Richard Davidson and Murray Davidson. George proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He was an accountant at Graymont. He was a member at the First Baptist Church in Bellefonte. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. The funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Gregory Shipe officiating. Burial will be in the Centre County Memorial Park, College Twp., Centre Co., Pa., where military honors will be accorded. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 546, Centre Hall, PA 16828 in memory of George F. Davidson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at

