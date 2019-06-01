Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Hogan Long Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Send Flowers Obituary

George Hogan Long Jr. March 4, 1927-May 26, 2019 George Hogan Long Jr., 92 of Bellefonte, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 surrounded by his daughters. He was born on March 4, 1927 in Jacksonville, Pa. He was the son of the late George H. "Tom" Long and Edith A. Lucas Long. George was a graduate of Williamsport Technical Institute and employed by Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven for 34 years. He held several positions there his last being Senior Conformity Inspector. He was an Army Veteran of WWII where he served as a medic in Germany from November 1945 to Septmber 1946. He received the Army of Occupatioin Medal and WWII Victory Medal. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Margaret A. Gates Long. Surviving are two daughters, Ava Glantz of Port Matilda and Kelley Ferrara and her husband Paul of Bellefonte, 6 grandchildren, Brennan Glantz and his wife Jennifer, Tanna Boyer and her husband Mike, Joli Bernier and her husband Derek, Janette "Jani" Glantz, Jenna McGowan and her husband Joseph, Zach Ferrara and wife Lisa, and five great-grandchildren Van and Kesley Glantz, Violet and Teddy Boyer and Ryla Bernier. The family would like to thank the many people that touched our lives by helping and caring for George in this last year. A graveside service for the public will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville Cemetery, 4135 Jacksonville Rd., Howard with the Rev. Alan S. Eckenroad officiating. Following the service a gathering for family and friends will be held at the daughter's house on Barns lane. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Main Street Methodist Church, P.O. Box 257, Howard, PA 16841 or the the s

