Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George J. Tirch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George J. Tirch April 14, 1935July 13, 2019 George J. Tirch, 84, of Clarence, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on April 14, 1935, in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Peter L. and Helen M. Slotter Tirch. On November 5, 1966, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Clarence, he married the Elizabeth J. "Betsy" Ludwig, who survives at home. George was a 1953 graduate of Osceola Mills High School. He enlisted in the United States Army right after high school and received an honorable discharge. He was a life member of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Osceola Mills, where he sang in the Choir for many years. George worked on the road crew as a blaster on Interstate 80 when it came through Centre County. In 1967, he went to work for JH France Refractories as a carpenter. He retired in 1997 after 30 years of service. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and eating delicious food. He was very passionate about his gardening. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and supporting them in all their sporting events. George played the accordion in his Polka band, "The Naturals." His band played throughout the Centre Region for over 30 years. George is survived by his wife, one son, George P. Tirch and his wife, Susan, of Mars, and their three children, Nicholas, Ella, and Jack; one daughter, Danielle L. Koleno and her husband, Troy, of Clarence, and their four children; Jacob, Seth, Drew, and Ethan. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joseph Lipka; two brothers, Paul Tirch and Michael Tirch, and one sister, Sonja Eckberg. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm with a Parastas service at 7:30pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Divine Funeral Liturgy will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 50 Koleski Club Rd, Osceola Mills with Father Jacob Piruta officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow Mass at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery in Clarence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, PO Box 133, Osceola Mills, PA 16666. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

George J. Tirch April 14, 1935July 13, 2019 George J. Tirch, 84, of Clarence, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on April 14, 1935, in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Peter L. and Helen M. Slotter Tirch. On November 5, 1966, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Clarence, he married the Elizabeth J. "Betsy" Ludwig, who survives at home. George was a 1953 graduate of Osceola Mills High School. He enlisted in the United States Army right after high school and received an honorable discharge. He was a life member of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Osceola Mills, where he sang in the Choir for many years. George worked on the road crew as a blaster on Interstate 80 when it came through Centre County. In 1967, he went to work for JH France Refractories as a carpenter. He retired in 1997 after 30 years of service. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and eating delicious food. He was very passionate about his gardening. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and supporting them in all their sporting events. George played the accordion in his Polka band, "The Naturals." His band played throughout the Centre Region for over 30 years. George is survived by his wife, one son, George P. Tirch and his wife, Susan, of Mars, and their three children, Nicholas, Ella, and Jack; one daughter, Danielle L. Koleno and her husband, Troy, of Clarence, and their four children; Jacob, Seth, Drew, and Ethan. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joseph Lipka; two brothers, Paul Tirch and Michael Tirch, and one sister, Sonja Eckberg. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm with a Parastas service at 7:30pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Divine Funeral Liturgy will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 50 Koleski Club Rd, Osceola Mills with Father Jacob Piruta officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow Mass at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery in Clarence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, PO Box 133, Osceola Mills, PA 16666. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close