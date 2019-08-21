George L. Barner December 14, 2947August 19, 2019 George L. Barner, 71, 16 North Jones St., Lock Haven, PA died August 19, 2019 at his home. Born December 14, 1947 in Lock Haven he was the son of the late George H. and Mildred Garringer Barner. On August 20, 2005 he marries Martha J. Stitzer who survives at home. George was a 1966 graduate of the Milton Hershey High School. He was a pipefitter who had worked for Rutgers-Nice for more than 15 years and also for American Color & Chemical. He was a member of the 1st Baptist Church, Lock Haven. George enjoyed singing, playing the guitar, speaking in German and volunteering at Susque-View. Survivors include: 5 sons: Brian S. & Travis L. Barner, both of Mill Hall, PA; Arlo J. Barner, Bellefonte, PA; Benjamin J. and Joel S. Barner both of Philipsburg, PA; 1 Step-Daughter: Jessica L. Holland, Lock Haven, PA; 1 Step-Son: Justin D. (Cara) Geary, Lock Haven, PA ;1 Grandchild; 1 Step-Grandchild. Preceded in death by 1 Sister, Susan M. Barner. A funeral service honoring the life of George L. Barner will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA with his pastor, Pastor Doug Packard officiating. Interment, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall, PA Friends will be received in the funeral home, Thursday from 9 AM until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the 1st Baptist Church thru the funeral home. Online condolences at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.org.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019