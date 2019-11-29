George L. Boone February 5, 1941 ~ November 26, 2019 George L. Boone, Jr. 78, of Howard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Born on February 5, 1941, in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late George L. and Esther F. (Heck) Boone, Sr. On June 14, 1963, in Jacksonville, he married Mary E. Chronister, who survives at home. George was a 1959 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. He worked at a couple different places including local farm before starting at Cerro Metal in Bellefonte. He retired as a Machinist after 30+ years of service. George loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being at camp. He was a member of the Howard Area Lions Club and of the Buck Harbor Rod & Gun Club. He also enjoyed working around the house. His favorite pastime was spoiling his grandchildren. George is survived by his wife, two children: Robert W. Boone of State College and Robin E. Flick of Howard, one sister, Brenda Bitner of Lock Haven and by the two best grandsons; Cody Flick and his fiance, Chelsea Emel and Tanner Flick. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2-4pm at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard. Burial will be private at the Jacksonville Cemetery in Marion Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 119 S. Burrowes St. State College, PA 16801 or to the Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Hwy, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard, PA 16841

