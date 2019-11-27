Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Manning Hedden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Manning Hedden July 13, 1929-November 26, 2019 George Manning Hedden, 90, of Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, and formerly Lebanon, New Jersey, passed away on November 26, 2019, surrounded by family and the thoughts of all those who knew and loved him. Born in Newark, New Jersey, on July 13, 1929, he was the son of the late Willard Marvin and Dorothy Steffany. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emily Stevens; son, George "Skip" Steffany (Joanna); and brother, David Steffany. He is survived by his brother, Willard "Woody" Laing; his sons, James Stevens (Debbie) and Richard Woodfield (Susan); daughter, Alice Louise Wettstein (Richard); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. George was forever hardworking and determined. After graduating from Dover High School, he joined the family business and learned the plumbing trade. Later, he became the co-founder of George's Plumbing and Heating in Clinton, New Jersey. George was a plumbing inspector; he served as a member of the school board and was on the YMCA board of directors. Even after retiring, George was always willing to lend his plumbing expertise to any who needed it. He was also a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a former member of the Lions Club. George will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a caring and generous man, who believed that life was made better with a dog by one's side. He spent much time in his later years volunteering and supporting local animal shelters. A gifted storyteller, George was always ready with a yarn or a well-worn joke. He greatly enjoyed canoeing, walks with his dog, and quiet days in the wood shop. He was an incredible ping pong player--much to the frustration of his much younger opponents. Despite losing several fingers to the table saw, he produced gorgeous furniture. Often elaborately inlaid and decorated with leaves or fauna, his pieces found loving homes with countless family and friends. George was a lover of nature and marveled at the beauty of God's creations, whether it be the woods behind his house or the mountains of Utah. George's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Wynwood House in Centre Hall for making George's last months comfortable and happy. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to either the HOPE Fund of Penns Valley, PO Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828 or thru their website at pennsvalleyhopefund.com or Pets Come First animal shelter, 2451 General Potter Hwy, Centre Hall, PA 16828 or thru their website at petscomefirst.net . Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

