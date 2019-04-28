|
|
George R. Adgate, Sr. February 3, 1944April 26, 2019 George R. Adgate, Sr., 75, of Howard (Nittany) passed away at home on April 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. George was born in Bellefonte on February 3, 1944, to the late Charles Frederick and Edna (Resides) Adgate. He married Joyce L. Hoy, on October 12, 1963. They celebrated 55 years of marriage in 2018. He is survived by one son, George R. Adgate, Jr. (Audrey) of Lamar, and daughters, Wendy Parides (George) of Port Matilda and Hilary Adgate of Lock Haven. His grandchildren are Megan and Nicholas Adgate, Eireni and Charles Parides and Ethan Adgate. He is also survived by a brother, Terry Adgate of Newark, DE and sister Susan Dougherty of Lewes Beach, DE. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Yvonne Geiger, and a half-sister, Fay DiRoma. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. George was a member and officer in Nittany Valley Lions Club since 1985, and an active member of Rock Run Camp where he spent many days working, hunting, and relaxing with the guys. Over the years, he was a member of Civil Air Patrol and Walker Township Fire Company and Marching Unit. He was retired from Corning, Inc., celebrating his 50th Anniversary in 2018. He loved camping, especially at Grange Fair where he spent time with his grandchildren and visited with many friends and relatives. He was a self-taught computer programmer, avid geneaologist and all around handy-man. There will be a public viewing held on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte and on Tuesday, from 1-2pm, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 2pm at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Dornan and Tony Armstrong officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Zion Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at 1375 Martin Street, Ste 206, State College, PA 16803 or at 501 Howard Ave, Ste D101, Altoona, PA 16601. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|