George W. Grubb January 17, 1938July 17, 2019 George W. Grubb, 81, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born in Bellefonte, on January 17, 1938, he was the son of the late William and Meriam (Gardner) Grubb. He worked as an equipment operator for various construction companies for more than 30 years. George is survived by two sisters, Deb Bradley and Pat McMullin, and one brother, James "Ed" Grubb. Also surviving is his long-time, special friend, Bev Lucas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends. His was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial was held at Meyer Cemetery in Bellefonte. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 30, 2019