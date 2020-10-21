George William Newman December 18, 1941-October 18, 2020 George William Newman, 78, of Milesburg, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA. Born December 18, 1941, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Charles T. and Carolyn (Confer) Newman. He enjoyed spending time at his hunting lodge, hunting, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He retired from the 112th Tactical Control Squadron as a Chief Master Sergeant, after 39 years of service in the Air National Guard. He is survived by his wife Twila (Stauffer) Newman and sons, Mark, Ted (LeeAnn), Wade (Jen), and Toby (Christie) Newman. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Brookside Wesleyan Church, 403 Bush Hollow Rd., Julian, PA 16844. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the memorial service are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com