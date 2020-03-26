Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia A. Duracko. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia A. Duracko March 6, 1933 ~ March 24, 2020 Georgia A. Durachko, 87, of Clarence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 in her home. Born on March 6th, 1933, in Renovo, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Erma M. (Heaps) Watt. On May 10th, 1952 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Renovo, she married Clement P. Durachko. Georgia attended the Renovo High School. She devoted her life to raising her children and being the best homemaker God ever created. She succeeded at that task. Georgia was a devout Catholic. She was a member of the Queen of Archangels Parish in Clarence. She enjoyed to sing, dance, and loved music, art, cooking, baking, and reading. She loved to spend time with her entire family. She was very loyal to her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and numerous friends, especially the Saylor, Rivel, and Basalla families. On her last day here on earth, she was able to attend the marriage of her son, David to Benildes. They married at Georgia and Clement's home with the family surrounding the occasion. She was there in spirit and shortly after the vows were said, while the family was saying the Rosary, Georgia passed into God's arms and entered her heavenly home. Georgia is survived by her husband; five children: Clement J. Durachko and his wife, Leta of Berwyn, Alberta, Canada, Alice A. Stedman and her husband, Reginald, of Bellefonte, David L. Durachko and his wife, Benildes, of Clarence, Ellen M. Durachko Feeney and her fiance, Dennis J. Bowden Jr, of Norway Maine, and Martin G. Durachko and his wife, Lori, of New Bethlehem. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren: Letitia Vasconez and her husband, Christian, Paul D. Saylor, Sami Jo Fagair and her husband, Ashraf, Walter P. Feeney, Crystal M. Durachko, and her companion Jesse, Mary V. Bryce, and Caroline A. Feeney, three great grandchildren: Anysha, Emma, and Luther, two brothers: Walter Watt and his wife, Darlene, of Castanea, James Watt and his wife, Mary, of Williamsport, and four sisters: Donna Henry of Lock Haven, Lena Markert and her husband, John, of New Bern, NC, Nancy Haines and her husband, Larry, of Lock Haven, and Kay Barnhart and her husband, Tom, of Castanea. Along with her parents, Georgia was preceded in death by a son in-law, Paul W. Feeney, two brothers, Jackie Watt and Philip Watt, and one sister, Janice DeMarte. In the wake of COVID-19, all services will be postponed until a later date which will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Queen Archangels Parish Church, 102 Church St. Clarence, PA 16829 or to the , 1375 Martin St. Ste 206, State College, PA 16803. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

