Georgia L. Row June 10, 1954-June 12, 2020 Georgia L. Row, 66, of State College, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the AristaCare at Hearthside Rehabilitation Center in State College. Born on June 10, 1954, in Clarence, she was the daughter of the late Michael Ponist and Genevieve (Walker) (Ponist) McCloskey of Milesburg. Georgia was a 1972 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. She was of the protestant faith. Georgia worked as a CNA at University Park Manor for 12 years and then became a cashier at Walmart for 15 years, before her medical misfortunes. She had a love of all types of music and her favorite color was lavender. She liked all animals but held a special spot in her heart for all dogs. She was a quiet, kind, and gentle person. She was very proud to be a grandmother and loved them unconditionally. They were the apple in her eye! Georgia is survived by her children, Michael I. Row of Boalsburg and Stacy J. Fisher and her husband, Tom, of Potomac Sands, MD, and two grandchildren, Rachael and Reid. She is also survived by her mother, Genevieve McCloskey and her husband, Edward, of Milesburg and a sister, Victoria Ponist also of Milesburg. Along with her father, Georgia was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Ponist. Visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Catherine W. Dittman officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 14, 2020.