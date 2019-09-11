Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Sue Lombardi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia Sue Lombardi June 13, 1955September 3, 2019 Georgia Sue Lombardi, 64, of Boalsburg, PA; passed away on September 3, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA. She was born on June 13, 1955 in Everett, Pennsylvania; a daughter of the late George E. and Doris R. (Felten) Wulffen. She is survived by two sons Charles I. Lombardi and fiancé Michelle Yarnell, State College and George A. Lombardi and his wife Tanya L. Bellefonte; five grandchildren; two brothers Lynn and James Felten and other half siblings. Friends and Family may call at the Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Akers Funeral Home on Thursday at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Doug Williams officiating. Burial will be held at Everett Cemetery. If friends so desire memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sue to the Gift of Life Donor Program at 401 N. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123. Online condolences may be expressed at

