Gerald E. Kistner, Sr. It is with deepest sor- row and regret that we inform you of the death of our beloved Husband and Father, Gerald E. Kistner, Sr. on Monday March 2, 2020. A small family memorial service in his honor will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday March 12, 2020 with a visitation beginning at 5:00 P.M. Mr. Kistner is survived by his loving wife Susan Campbell Kistner and his children, Paul Kistner (Rayvin), Lisa Muir (Bob), Jerry Kistner Jr. (Lesley) and Shelly Andrews. Also loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Mr. Gerald was an avid baseball fan and was inducted into the Clinton and Centre County Baseball Hall of Fame. Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 Highway 311, Houma, Louisiana is honored to serve the Kistner family.

