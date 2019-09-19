Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald F. "Doc" Clair. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald F. "Doc" Clair November 27, 1930 September 12, 2019 Gerald F. "Doc" Clair, 88, passed away September 12, 2019 at UPMC Altoona. He was born November 27, 1930 in Philadelphia to the late Dr. Philip and Edythe (Zaconick) Clair. Doc was also preceded in death by his brother, Henry. On June 17, 1972, he married Susan Williams of Coopersburg, the love of his life, who survives. Jerry graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia and started at Penn State Mont Alto in Forestry he then switched to Animal Husbandry all the while flying for the Navy. He then transferred to pre-med which became his passion. He graduated from Jefferson Medical School. After being discharged from the Navy, he served his country in the US AirForce from 1957-1965, serving in the 112th Unit, and was a member of the Veterans VSP. Along with being a doctor (Physician) Doc loved being a farmer, hunter, fisherman and conservationist. In addition to his wife, Sue; he is survived by two daughters, Amy (Brad) Bilyeu and Lynor (Randy) Bachman; one son, John (Andrea) Holobinko and six grandchildren, Chelsea, Marissa and Jenna Bilyeu, Lauren Bachman (Enrique) Claverie, Ian and Ryan Holobinko. At Doc's request all services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jerry's name may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 or at www. apdaparkinson.org . Arrangements entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College. A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

