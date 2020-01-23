Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Lloyd Storm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Lloyd Storm October 7, 1932January 16, 2020 Gerald Lloyd Storm, 87, of Onal aska, WI, passed away on January 16 th 2020. He was born in Merrill, Wisconsin on October 7, 1932, the son of Edgar and Elsie (Borchardt) Storm, and raised on a farm in rural Corning Township. During 1952-1954, he served in the U. S. Army. He married Carol Dahl Guerin on December 26, 1959 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Berlin Township, Marathon County, WI. He spent five years with the Illinois Natural History Survey as a Field Ecologist. He was a Wildlife Biologist with the U. S. Department of Interior (Fish and Wildlife Service; National Biological Service), and served as an Associate Professor of Wildlife Management with The Pennsylvania State University for 25 years, retiring in 1997, He was a member of The Wildlife Society for more than 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and, on December 15, 2013 by his wife Carol after 54 years of marriage, He is survived by two sons, Thomas G. and Timothy T. Storm, two grandsons, Ryan M. and Addison G. Storm, and one brother, Vernon E. Storm and Vernon's wife Marilyn. He was a member of the Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church, Onalaska, WI. Memorial and burial internment will be at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to the Guerin and Storm Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin at

