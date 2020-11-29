1/1
Gerald R. Harter
1932 - 2020
Gerald R. Harter
November 22, 1932 - November 23, 2020
Duncannon, Pennsylvania - Gerald R. Harter, 88 of Duncannon went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 23, 2020, from the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg.
Born November 22, 1932, in Tusseyville, son of the late George W. and Mae (Frazier) Harter.
He was a retired Revenue Auditor for the Commonwealth of PA, a member of the Duncannon Golden Ages, a member of the Kinkora Knights of Pythias, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of First United Methodist Church in Harrisburg. He enjoyed antiquing, traveling and spending time with his children.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Faye Vonada, Frances Coder, Martha Harter, Dollie Rishel, and Betty Harter; brothers, Charles, Dean, Roy, Glenn, Wayne, Marlin, and Phillip; son, Christopher and grandson, Deryk Garland.
Surviving is a sister Miriam Keen, daughters Cynthia Garland and Constance Slaseman (Mike), son Curtis (Carole), grandchildren, Michael Garland, Justyn Bryson, Amanda Harter, Abbey Hampton and great-grandsons, Coltyn Garland and Alex Hampton.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Millheim, PA 16854
(814) 349-5623
