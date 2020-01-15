Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine ; A. ";Gerry" McElhaney. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine "Gerry" A. McElhaney September 22, 1930 ~ December 27, 2019 Geraldine "Gerry" A. McEl haney, 89, of Belle ville, died Friday, December 27th, 2019 at Valley View Haven. Born September 22, 1930 in Tower City, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Keister Miladinovich and George E. Shiley. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Elwood George "Bud" Shiley. On October 20, 1950 she married lifelong partner Thomas G. McElhaney Jr., who died September 21, 2017. They claimed to have been a pair from age 14. Surviving are two children, Thomas G. McElhaney III and his wife Michele Firth of State College, and Peggy Lynn McClain and her husband James of Mechanicsburg; and four grandsons, Justin McElhaney and his wife Allison, Tyler McElhaney, Matthew McClain, and Sean McClain and his wife Wally Ann, with great-granddaughter Amelia McClain. Gerry was a 1948 graduate of John Harris High School, Harrisburg. She was employed by Nationwide Insurance Harrisburg until the birth of her children, at which time she made a career change to full-time mother, of which she was very passionate. When the kids left for college in the mid-seventies she worked as an administrative assistant and gift shop manger at the William Penn Nursing Center, Lewistown. In retirement Gerry and Tom spent 25 years living between Central Pennsylvania and Hobe Sound Florida. Gerry enjoyed nature, birding, and may have set new standards for the activity of seashell collecting. She was an avid golfer, an activity many times involving Tom. Her talent as a gifted artist has provided a gallery of artwork as a wonderful legacy to enjoy. She was a kind and caring lady. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 200 E. 3rd St., Lewiston, PA 17044, with the Reverend Karen McCachren officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley View Haven, 4702 East Main St., Belleville, PA 17004. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

