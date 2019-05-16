Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 228 S Pennsylvania Ave Centre Hall , PA 16828 (814)-364-1099 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 228 S Pennsylvania Ave Centre Hall , PA 16828 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 228 S Pennsylvania Ave Centre Hall , PA 16828 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine G. Rossman Geraldine G. Rossman, 88, of Centre Hall, was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Wynwood House in Centre Hall. Born on May 13, 1931, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. and Grace R. (Breon) Bright. On December 24, 1948, in Millheim, she married Eugene C. Rossman. Eugene passed away on June 3, 2013, after 63 years of marriage. Geraldine attended the East Penns Valley High School. She was proud on the day she earned her GED in the early 70's. She attended the New Hope Lutheran Church in Spring Mills. She was homemaker before her children were enrolled in school. After the youngest child started school, Geraldine worked at a variety of places, including, at the Millheim Journal, Elks Country Club in State College, Burd's IGA in Millheim, Georges Floral Boutique, and then the Wallpaper Barn. Geraldine was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed making floral arrangements. She loved to spend time with her family. She was very outgoing and always had a contagious smile. Geraldine was a past member of the Red Hat Society, Women's Club of Eastern Penns Valley and served on the board of St. Peters Lutheran Church. She was active in the American Heart Association and the Census Bureau. She participated in the Snow Frolics. Geraldine believed in giving back to her community. She would make financial contributions to as many organizations as she could. She was a very generous person. Geraldine is survived by her four children; Barry G. Rossman and his wife, Karen, of Centre Hall, Steven P. Rossman of Centre Hall, Douglas E. Rossman and his wife, Laura, of Spring Mills and Minette S. Homan of Centre Hall, and one brother, Paul Bright and his wife, Lisa, of Reedsville. Also surviving are her six grandchildren; Scot (Heather) Rossman, Eric Rossman, Kendra (Tim) Conkle, Donelle (Andrew) Foor, Travis (Amy) Homan, and Brett Witmer, and eight great-grandchildren; Andrew, Levi, Kylee, Chasen, Ava, David, Samuel, and Elsa. Along with her parents and husband, Geraldine was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelley Rossman, son in-law, Terry Homan, and sister, Yvonne Stover. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1-2pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Russell Sauerwein officiating. Burial will follow at the Reformed and Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. Memorial contributions can be made to the HOPE Fund of Penns Valley, PO Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

