Geraldine "Gerrie" Go Kolesar July 31, 1976-May 6, 2020 Geraldine "Gerrie" Go Kolesar, 43, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home in Port Matilda. She was born on July 31, 1976, in Long Island, NY, daughter to William C. Go Jr. M.D. and Sandy C. King. On June 19, 2004, she married the love of her life, Mark A. Kolesar. This June, they would have celebrated sixteen years of marriage. She and Mark raised two beautiful children, Abigail and Alexander. Gerrie is survived by her husband, children and her parents. She is also survived by her sister, Gladys Go, as well as by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins residing in the United States and internationally. Gerrie was a 1998 graduate from Penn State University. She worked as a legal assistant at Morgan Lewis in the Philadelphia office for many years and more recently served as an education program assistant for Penn State University. Gerrie was a terrific cook; she enjoyed making meals and assorted culinary delights for her family. She single-handedly prepared many a memorable feast at family gatherings. She also loved working in her garden and sewing, but above all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Additionally, she spent her time volunteering for many charities and nonprofit organizations. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and affectionate daughter who will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her. At this time, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to St. Matthew's Anglican Church in Johnstown (334 Southmont Blvd, Johnstown, PA 15905) or a charity of your choice. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 10, 2020.