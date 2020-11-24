1/1
Geraldine King
1930 - 2020
Geraldine King
September 21, 1930 - November 20, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Mrs Geraldine S. King passed away at Centre Crest in Bellefonte on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was an angel on earth and now an angel in heaven.
She was born September 21, 1930 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Merrill and Elizabeth Reese Stine. She was married to Ernest King Jr. who preceded her in death.
Mrs. King worked as a waitress and retired as a clerk at K-Mart in later years.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She especially enjoyed reading, Bingo and earlier in life enjoyed crocheting, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a sweet, caring and loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two daughters Vickie Lynn Monsell (Richard) of Hanover, PA and Deborah Beth Stoner of State College, PA; two sons, Neal Thomas King (Susan) of Boalsburg, and Richard Lee King (Sherry) of Rebersburg; and a daughter in law Judy King of Julian; a brother, Thomas Stine (Kathy) of Port Matilda; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great- grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Donald Ernest King; two brothers Robert Sine and Russel Stine; as well as a great-granddaughter, Ashley St Claire.
Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Centre County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Geraldine's name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, PA Chapter.
An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
