Geraldine Mae (Wagner) Long February 19, 1931September 20, 2019 Geraldine Mae (Wagner) Long, 88 of Port Matilda, passed away very peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 20, 2019. Geraldine was born on February 19, 1931, the daughter of the late Boyd and Hazel Wagner. She was the youngest of three children in her family. Geraldine was preceded in death by her older brothers, James W. Wagner and John M. Wagner. Geraldine was a 1949 graduate of the Port Matilda High School. On September 2, 1949, she married Norman C. Long in Winchester, Virginia, who preceded her in death on June 9, 1999, after 50 years of marriage. She was of the Methodist faith and for many years attended Martha United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed assisting with church functions. Geraldine worked in a sewing factory, before she became a homemaker. She enjoyed growing her beautiful flowers, cutting her grass and having a vegetable garden every summer. Geraldine loved traveling with her husband to different countries and meeting new people. In the winter time, she liked playing cards, putting together puzzles and word searches. She also enjoyed caring for the many cats that needed a loving home. She cherished spending time with her family and loved ones, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by two children, Gary B. Long and his wife Cherie of Bigler, and Deborah A. Bowes and her husband Joe of West Decatur. Five grandchildren, Amy Eamigh, Melissa Long, Mike Long, Erica Long and Jeremy Long. Four great-grandchildren John Eamigh, Macy Eamigh, Cassie Eamigh and Emma Long. Family and close friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 1 - 2 PM. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Pastoral Leader Donna M. Snyder. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery, Huston Twp., Centre Co. Memorial contributions may be made to The Martha United Methodist Church, Ardery Hollow Road, Port Matilda, 16870 in Memory of Geraldine Mae Long or to SPCA 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828 in Memory of Geraldine Mae Long. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

