Geraldine Rebecca Zimmerman March 27, 1929 - June 23, 2020 Geraldine Rebecca Zim merman, 91 of Bellefonte died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation of Nittany Valley. She was born March 27, 1929 in Wells Tannery, a daughter of the late Fred and Mary Bolinger. On June 1, 1950 she married Ernest R. Zimmerman in Wells Valley. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2014. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Bolinger. Geraldine was a 1947 graduate of Robert P. Smith High School. She worked as a sales clerk and bank teller for over 25 years. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, baking her favorite recipes, puzzle books, vacations and traveling. She was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte where she organized the soup kitchen, funeral dinners and taught Sunday school classes. Geraldine is survived by one brother, Fred Bolinger of Hanover; one son, Greg (Cindy) Zimmerman, of State College; two daughters, Karla (Kevin) McCool, of Bellefonte and Kaye (Dan) Fetzer, of Howard; and six grandchildren, Natalie, Angela, Kelsey Kendra, Logan and Kiaha; and three great grandchildren, Theodore, Colsen and Maizie. Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside memorial service which will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00am with the Pastor Doug Conway officiating at Centre County Memorial Park, 1032 Benner Pike, State College, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Trinity Methodist Church, 128 W. Howard Street, Bellefonte PA 16823. Online guest book can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome. com



