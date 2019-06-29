Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard Thomas Hall. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Visitation 6:00 PM Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gerard Thomas Hall April 26, 1931-June 26, 2019 Gerard Thomas Hall, Howard, PA, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Milesburg on June 26, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1931 in Brooklyn NY. Gerard graduated from William Cullen Bryant High School in Astoria, Queens, NY. He worked as an usher at the Lyceum Theater in Manhattan as a youth. After High School, he worked as an iron worker prior to joining the Navy where he went to aviation prep and ordinance school in Jacksonville, FL. He was assigned to fighter squadron 14 in Jacksonville and then assigned to aviation squadron 105 during the Korean conflict. He was transferred to Atlantic City, NJ. Naval Air Station and had tours in Cuba; Puerto Rico; Jamaica and Haiti. He was honorably discharged in 1955 as third class petty officer. Gerry was always proud of his naval service and would tell anyone who would listen his stories during his time in the service. On June 4, 1952, he married Patricia A. Yearick of Howard, PA. where they settled after living in Astoria, Queens for a few years after the service. Surviving are his two daughters Dorothy T. Hall (Lloyd Walker) from Milesburg; Gwendolyn H. Holderman (Donald) from Bellefonte and his only grandchild Emma Elizabeth Holderman, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by one brother, Joseph M. Hall from Key West, Fl.; sister Joan T Callaghan from Long Island, NY, nieces Therese, Joanne, and Kathy and nephew John David. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, mother Helen Rita Tubridy and father Henry Ross Hall. Gerry enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially turkey and deer season. He was an avid reader and storyteller. After retirement, Gerry spent much of his time travelling and visiting relatives until Patricia became ill. He devoted many years taking care of her and being by her side. There will no viewing. Family and friends will be received Monday, July 1, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 W. Main Street, Howard, PA. with the Reverend Alex Dyakiw officiating the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Kader-Neff Funeral Service. Online condolences made be made to the family at

