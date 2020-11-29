Gertrude Mentzer

January 15, 1924 - November 15, 2020

State College, Pennsylvania - Anna Gertrude Mentzer, 96, previously of Altoona, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Hearthside in State College.

Born on January 15, 1924 in Woodbury, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. Mentzer and Anna Alice (Byers) Mentzer. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles F. Mentzer, Jr. and Donald W. Mentzer.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Anna Mae (Consalvo) Mentzer of State College, PA; nephews, Steven Mentzer (and his wife, Sheila) of Gray, TN, David Mentzer of State College, PA; and niece, Susan (Mentzer) McCoy (and her husband, Matthew) of Mount Pleasant, SC. She is also survived by 5 great-nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Mentzer, Janice Lewis (and her husband, Chad), Christopher Mentzer (and his wife, Ethel), Jarren McCoy, Elena McCoy; and 2 great-great-nephews, Gavin Lewis and Gianluca Mentzer.

Gertrude was a 1941 graduate of Altoona High School and graduated from business school in Altoona. Her first job was with an Insurance Company and following that, Gertrude began working at the Altoona Mirror in the National Advertising Department in 1948 and remained there for 45 years until her retirement in 1993. Gertrude was a long time member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Altoona, PA where she was active in the choir for many years. Upon moving to State College in 2004, she became a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Gertrude was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved and treasured time with her family which was the center of her life. She will be truly missed. She also enjoyed good friendships with coworkers and fellow church members.

Arrangements are under the care of Santella Funeral Home.

The family will be holding a private visitation at the funeral home to be followed by a burial and committal service officiated by Pastor Scott Schul at Dry Hill Cemetery in Woodbury, PA.

Memorial contributions may be given to Grace Lutheran Church, 205 South Garner Street, State College, PA 16801.





