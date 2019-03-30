Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert E. Boob Sr.. View Sign



Gilbert E. Boob, Sr. Fenruary 6, 1942March 28, 2019 Gilbert E. Boob, Sr. 77, of rural Julian, passed away at his residence, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Gilbert was born on February 6, 1942, in Oak Hall a son of the late Wayne and Alice Paige Boob. On May 16, 1975, he married the former Nancy J. Grabill Boob, who preceded him in death on December 18, 2002. He is survived by his daughters, Mary J. (Mark) Holt of rural Julian, and Amber Lee (Daryl) Solt of rural Bellefonte, and his son Gilbert E. Boob, Jr. of rural Julian; his two grandchildren, Gavin Joseph Holt and Cheyenne Whitney Holt. Also surviving are his sisters, Margaret (Elsie) Decker of Montana and Stella Wyland of Potters Mills; and his brother, Charles "Charlie" Boob of Lewistown. Gilbert attended the Berean Bible Fellowship Church in Fleming. He worked at Laurelton State Hospital until it closed. He retired from Selinsgrove State Hospital. He did latch hook rugs. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by his son, Joey Boob and his brothers, Harry (Mick) Boob, Donald "Bill" Boob, Luther "Luke" Boob, Clarence "Frank" Boob and his sister, Mary Boob Haines. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 6 P. M. to 8 P.M. and from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Berean Bible Fellowship Church, 360 Race Street, Fleming, Pa. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, the funeral service will follow at11:00 A.M. with Pastor Clayton Kessling officiating. Burial will be in the Grays Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close