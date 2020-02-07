Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert William Ghaner. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM State College Alliance Church Funeral 3:00 PM State College Alliance Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert William Ghaner July 27, 1935 ~ February 5, 2020 Gilbert William Ghaner, Sr., 84, of State College peacefully passed away on February 5, 2020 at home. Gilbert was born in Halfmoon Township, PA on July 27, 1935. He was the son of the late Paul William Ghaner and Helen Rebecca Brown Ghaner. Gib was a 1953 graduate of the State College Area High School. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara Anne McGhee Ghaner on June 20, 1953. She survives along with a son, Gilbert William Ghaner, Jr. (Lisa) and a daughter, Nancy Jo Ghaner Johnson (Eric). Also surviving are three grandchildren, Wesley Johnson, Hannah Johnson Klaassen (Andre), and Nathan Johnson. Gib had four siblings who preceded him in death, Paul Ghaner, Chester Ghaner, Helen Ghaner Bartley, and Albert Ghaner. Gib started working at Pearce Milk Company as a milkman in 1953. He retired in July 2000 from Schneider's Dairy as an Accounts Manager. Gib was a member of the State College Alliance Church where he served as a deacon, a greeter and an usher. Gib was also an avid golfer as well as being on a bowling league. He loved swimming and spending time with his grandkids. Visitation will be at State College Alliance Church on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2 pm with funeral at 3 pm. Burial will be at Pine Hall Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to State College Alliance Church 1221 W Whitehall Road, State College, PA 16801 or for Parkinson's Disease

