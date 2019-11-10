Gisela E. Swartz October 14, 1930 ~ November 8, 2019 Gisela E. Swartz, 89, a resident of Epworth Manor, Tyrone, passed away November 8, 2019. She was born October 14, 1930 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of Gustav and Edith (Wernitz) Konig. On June 5, 1948, she married George M. Swartz in Bellwood. He died May 19, 2013. She is survived by two daughters; Judy (David) Smead of Bellefonte, and Rita Albright of Altoona, one grandson, three granddaughters, and ten great grandchildren. She was a homemaker, member of the Gatesburg Lutheran Church, and a member of the Warriors Mark Senior Citizens. There will be visitation or viewing. Interment will be in Gatesburg Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home.

