Giuseppa C. "Josephine" Tumino March 12, 1925 ~ June 16, 2020 Giuseppa C. "Josephine" Tumino, 95, of State College, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born March 12, 1925, in Cinquefrondi Reggio Calabria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Alfonsina Pugliani Cutri. On July 29, 1948, she married Francesco Tumino, who preceded her in death on February 7, 1990. She is survived by two children, John P. Tumino and his wife Marina of Hummelstown, and Carmela Denicola of State College; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Peppino, Salvatore and Luigi Cutri. Josephine enjoyed cooking and gardening. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father Neil Dadey officiating. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1375 Martin St Ste 206, State College, PA 16803. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 19, 2020.