Giuseppa C. "Josephine" Tumino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Giuseppa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Giuseppa C. "Josephine" Tumino March 12, 1925 ~ June 16, 2020 Giuseppa C. "Josephine" Tumino, 95, of State College, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born March 12, 1925, in Cinquefrondi Reggio Calabria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Alfonsina Pugliani Cutri. On July 29, 1948, she married Francesco Tumino, who preceded her in death on February 7, 1990. She is survived by two children, John P. Tumino and his wife Marina of Hummelstown, and Carmela Denicola of State College; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Peppino, Salvatore and Luigi Cutri. Josephine enjoyed cooking and gardening. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father Neil Dadey officiating. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1375 Martin St Ste 206, State College, PA 16803. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved