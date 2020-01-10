Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys B. Woodring. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys B. Woodring July 29, 1939 January 7, 2020 Gladys B. Woodring, 80, of Centre Hall, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Born on July 29, 1939, in Milesburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles I. and Carrie E. (Young) Keith. The late James and Eva (Bruss) Flick raised Gladys as their own. She married Robert M. Woodring in 1958 in Milesburg. He preceded her in death on June 30, 1983. Gladys attended Bellefonte Area High School. She was a member of Green Grove Brethren in Christ in Spring Mills. She worked for Gettig Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Spring Mills until she retired in 2005 after 26 years of service. Gladys enjoyed yardwork and cooking. She liked to color in coloring books and the challenges of word search puzzles. She loved playing cards, especially solitaire. Gladys is survived by: three sons, Robert L. Woodring of Snow Shoe, Steven A. Woodring and his wife, Carla, of Wellsboro, and James E. Woodring and his wife, Christina, of Centre Hall; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with another great-grandson on the way; two sisters, Esther Homan of Spring Mills, and Sarah Amick and her husband, Robert, of Bloomsburg, and one brother-in-law, Emery Wooll of Pleasant Gap. Along with her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Emel, who departed from this earth in 1990; her great-grandaughter, Haleigh Woodring who passed in 2010; two brothers, Charles Keith and Robert Keith, and three sisters, Dorothy Swanger, Rebecca Beck and Pauline Wooll. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10am-11am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Darrell Smucker officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Millheim. Memorial contributions can be made in Gladys' honor to the Green Grove Brethren in Christ Church, 301 Brush Mountain Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875 Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

