Gladys E. McMahon May 22, 1923 March 3, 2020 Gladys E. McMahon, 96, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Huntingdon on May 22, 1923, she was the daughter of the late James D. and Bessie (Stahley) McMahon. Gladys was a graduate of Huntingdon High School. She worked in the business office at Penn State for over 25 years until her retirement. She is survived by one niece, Linda McClenahan (Michael Hale), and two great nieces, Amanda Peters (Robert Packer) and Jade McClenahan, and three great nephews, Adam Peters, Aaron Peters, and Zakkary McClenahan. Also surviving are two great-great nieces, Hadleigh and Lena, and one great-great nephew, Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eight siblings, Chalmer McMahon, Woodrow McMahon, Melvin McMahon, Glenn McMahon, Maude Fry, Jean Shade, Kathleen Way, and Betty Peters. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801 or the at 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020