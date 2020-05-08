Terry, Debbie and Shirlene, you and your families are in my thoughts and prayers as I remember Aunt Gladys so fondly. We always felt that visits to see you were an extra treat because we got to enjoy some of your mothers amazing pie, not to mention all of the other great food at the restaurant. And every year, we looked forward to spending Labor Day with you all, watching the Jerry Lewis telethon. My memories of Aunt Gladys will always be warm; she was a special aunt. Sending you much love and sympathy.

Tammy Stamm

Family