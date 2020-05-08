Gladys M. Kellerman August 30, 1929 ~ May 6, 2020 On May 6, 2020, Gladys M. Kellerman, 90, State College, went to be with her Heavenly Father of which she was looking forward to this day. Gladys was born on August 30, 1929, in Boggs Twp., Centre Co., a daughter of the late Lee and Winifred Lucas Richner. On September 13, 1947, she married Fredrick Kellerman who preceded her in death on October 11, 1980. Gladys is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Robert) Griffin of Port Matilda, Shirlene Lose of Lamar and her son, Terry (Kathleen) Kellerman of State College. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Flory, Yvette Andrasy, Scott Kellerman, Amy Shillings, Shannon Lose, and Michael Lose; 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. Gladys is also survived by her siblings, Vivian McKinley, Harry Richner, Carl "Shorty" Richner, Zelda Lutz, Darrell Richner, Helen Hillard, Gloria Richner and Bud Richner. Gladys and her husband Fred were owners and operated Fred's Restaurant in Millheim from 1962- 1987. After 1987, Gladys had worked at numerous local restaurants. She had attended Assembly of God Church in State College. She was a member of Millheim Lions Club. She had knitted over 200 sweaters to be sent overseas, she enjoyed putting puzzels together. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Richner. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Michael Hoskins officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Millheim. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 8, 2020.