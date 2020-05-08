Gladys M. Kellerman
1929 - 2020
Gladys M. Kellerman August 30, 1929 ~ May 6, 2020 On May 6, 2020, Gladys M. Kellerman, 90, State College, went to be with her Heavenly Father of which she was looking forward to this day. Gladys was born on August 30, 1929, in Boggs Twp., Centre Co., a daughter of the late Lee and Winifred Lucas Richner. On September 13, 1947, she married Fredrick Kellerman who preceded her in death on October 11, 1980. Gladys is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Robert) Griffin of Port Matilda, Shirlene Lose of Lamar and her son, Terry (Kathleen) Kellerman of State College. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Flory, Yvette Andrasy, Scott Kellerman, Amy Shillings, Shannon Lose, and Michael Lose; 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. Gladys is also survived by her siblings, Vivian McKinley, Harry Richner, Carl "Shorty" Richner, Zelda Lutz, Darrell Richner, Helen Hillard, Gloria Richner and Bud Richner. Gladys and her husband Fred were owners and operated Fred's Restaurant in Millheim from 1962- 1987. After 1987, Gladys had worked at numerous local restaurants. She had attended Assembly of God Church in State College. She was a member of Millheim Lions Club. She had knitted over 200 sweaters to be sent overseas, she enjoyed putting puzzels together. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Richner. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Michael Hoskins officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Millheim. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg, PA 16853
(814) 355-7551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Terry, Debbie and Shirlene, you and your families are in my thoughts and prayers as I remember Aunt Gladys so fondly. We always felt that visits to see you were an extra treat because we got to enjoy some of your mothers amazing pie, not to mention all of the other great food at the restaurant. And every year, we looked forward to spending Labor Day with you all, watching the Jerry Lewis telethon. My memories of Aunt Gladys will always be warm; she was a special aunt. Sending you much love and sympathy.
Tammy Stamm
Family
May 9, 2020
To the entire Richner Family thinking of you all May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
cheryl witmer
Friend
May 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sending love to Shirlene and the entire family during this difficult time.
Tyler Butler
Friend
May 8, 2020
My late husband Arthur and I had many pleasant meals at Fred and Gladys' restaurant. When business was slow she would often sit down with us with her knitting and visit. She was a dear Christian sister and I look forward to seeing her in Heaven
Carole Ripka
Friend
May 8, 2020
Thinking of everyone at this time. So many memories of her traveling with my Mom and I. Love you all.
Melinda Richner
Family
