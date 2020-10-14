1/
Gladys Ruth Kurtz
Gladys Ruth Kurtz July 27, 1942-October 10, 2020 Gladys Ruth Kurtz, 78, of Tyrone and a resident of the Presbyterian Home in Hollidaysburg for the past three years, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born July 27, 1942 in Warriors Mark a daughter of the late Isaac Edward and Ruth Anna (Houtz) Laird. She was married July 27, 1968 to Ronald Paul Kurtz. She is survived by 8 children: Theresa Harper and Tina Dean of Tyrone, Catherine Carte of Charleston, W.V., Jacqueline Hamer of Alexandria, Josephine "Ree" Brown formerly of Spruce Creek, Ronald Kurtz, Jr. and Michael Kurtz of Williamsburg, Richard Kurtz of Tyrone. There are 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Brothers Luther Laird of Tyrone and Richard Laird of New Castle. She was preceded in death by a sister Anna Greene and brother Isaac Laird, Jr. She retired from Mead Westvaco and formerly worked at Proctor Silex and Penn State University. She was always proud of her flowers and flower garden, dancing and especially her grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Burket Cemetery, Warriors Mark, with Pastor Tina Hawkins officiating. Arrangements by the Derman Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
