Glenn George Ritter Glenn George Ritter, 82, of State College, pass-ed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born in Shoemakersville, PA, he was the son of the late George W. Ritter and Elda Becker Ritter. On November 28, 1964, he married the former Dolores "Dolly" Irene Werley. Dolores survives at home in State College. In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by his daughter, Karen Irene Pollack and her husband Lenny of State College and grandsons Nicholas Scott Pollack and Joseph Trey Pollack, his two sons Charles Francis Ritter of Albuquerque, NM and Gregory George Ritter, of Phoenixville. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister June Leibensperger, cousin Linda Moyer, uncles Clarence Ritter and George Moyer, aunts Ada Moyer and Esther Ludwig. Glenn graduated from Perry Township High School followed by Lehigh University in 1958 with a B.S. in Chemistry. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and ROTC at Lehigh University, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and the Masonic Temple. Glenn was a member of the Lutheran faith. He worked in the laboratories for the New Jersey Zinc Company in Palmerton, Air Products in Allentown and F&M Scientific in Delaware, before moving to Dayton, OH in 1967 to work for Hewlett Packard's sales division. In 1977 he moved to State College, working in the sales division for Supelco, a start-up gas chromatography company. Glenn later worked for Shearson Lehman as a stock broker, before opening his own financial investment company. He retired in 2006. Glenn loved his family and spoke often of his aunts and uncles. He enjoyed riding his uncle's horses and being around his father's printing business. His small-town upbringing provided him the opportunity to participate in baseball, basketball and soccer Glenn enjoyed traveling with his family including trips to Pikes Peak, CO; Orlando, FL; camping at the Jersey shore, and Penn State Bowl games. He was an avid fan of Philadelphia sports, particularly the Phillies and Eagles. Glenn enjoyed cooking and eating good food. Memorial Services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street Hamburg (Off Street Parking in rear). Inurnment will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery, Shoe-makersville. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and a visitation with the family on Monday from 9:30 to 10:00 am, in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit

