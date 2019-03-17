Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Edward Sharpe. View Sign

Glenn Edward Sharpe Glenn Edward Sharpe, was born on May 7, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Annie (Kenny) Sharpe and William Elton Sharpe. He departed this life on March 10, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania. Glenn grew up in Brooklyn where he attended high school, graduating in 1966. He was a graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C. with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics (1970). Glenn graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania with an MBA in Finance. Glenn and Denise Cheryl Person met his last semester at Wharton. Upon his graduation he moved back to New York to work as a banker on Wall Street, while Denise moved to Los Angeles. They reunited in 2012 after 40 years of no contact, and married on May 25, 2013, in Philadelphia at the Church of the Holy Trinity. Glenn was a veteran investment and corporate finance professional with more than 35 years of domestic and international experience. After retiring from a 28-year career at Citigroup in 2007, he joined California Capital Partners, LLC as a partner. In his last ten years at Citi, he led the Citigroup Community Development private equity investing unit, where he oversaw investment in both non-real estate and real estate private equity funds. Glenn was a recognized authority on investing in small business investment companies and investing in private equity to meet CRA goals. As an Investment Officer for the company's Low Income Housing Tax Credit Portfolio, he managed two of Citigroup's largest external relationships. For several years, he also managed Citigroup's Latin American business. During his tenure, he developed extensive board experience by maintaining memberships on 23 limited partnerships boards representing the interests of Citigroup. Glenn was a Managing Director of IQ Venture Advisors. He joined the board of directors of the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation in March 1987, where he served until his passing on March 10, 2019. Glenn was a dedicated member of the Audit Committee and the board of directors of Restoration Capital Fund, which invested in small business. Glenn is survived by his wife, Denise, and his daughter from a previous marriage, Glenn Marie Sharpe of Queens, New York. He leaves to cherish his memory a host of friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He attended St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, State College and Grace Episcopalian Church in Brooklyn Heights. Glenn enjoyed his relationships with his fraternity brothers, reading, traveling, basketball, playing cards, golf, and exercising. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 23, 2019 St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 208 W. Foster Ave., State College. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m., at the St. Andrews, with the Reverend Jeffrey Packard officiating. Burial will be in Spring Creek Cemetery in College Township along Country Club Road near Centre Hills Country Club. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation by visiting

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

