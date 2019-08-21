Glenn Elmer Miller March 8, 1933August 19, 2019 Glenn Elmer Miller, 86 of Nittany, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 at Susque View Home in Lock Haven where he had been a patient since January 2018. He was born March 8, 1933 on a small farm 1.5 miles west of Tylersville, PA. Glenn was the son of the late Russell A. and Hattie C. (Nicholas) Miller. Glenn had two brothers, William L. (deceased) and Jerry E. Miller. Glenn went to work painting with Russell at the age of 10 years. Glenn married the love of his life, E. Jean Heltman, on October 5, 1952 and moved to 1302 Snydertown Road in Nittany. They had three children, Debra L. Myers (Bob), Daniel W. (Kim) and Lisa J Gaines (Gary). Glenn was preceded in death by his wife Jean, his daughter Debra and brother William Miller. Glenn worked for Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven for 18 years and then worked as a painter/paperhanger until retirement in 1999. He was a student of the Bible and was a speaker at Centre Crest and Fairway Nursing homes. He was a grader of Bible lessons for the Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Pensacola FL) for many years. Glenn had a strong love for animals, especially German Sheperd dogs. Surviving Glenn are daughter Lisa J. Gaines (Gary), son Daniel W. (Kim), and three grandchildren, Tara Myers, Joshua Miller and Julia Miller. Glenn is also survived by brother, Jerry E. (Linda) of Loganton, and several nieces and nephews. Services at Kader-Neff Funeral Home are private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Hublersburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Glenn E. Miller to the at . Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019