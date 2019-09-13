Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 (814)-355-7551 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Howard Packer August 22, 1948 ~ September 11, 2019 On September 11, 2019, beloved PapPap, devoted father, and friend to everyone he met, Glenn Howard Packer, passed away at his home at age 71. Glenn was born in Providence Forge, VA on August 22, 1948, the son of Lillian(Adkins) and Howard Packer. He was married to the former, Joyce Rene Jones on June 18, 1977. Together, they raised 2 children, Janelle and Justin. Glenn was a graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School class of 1967 and Pennsylvania State University. After serving in Vietnam, he returned home and taught Health and Physical Education in the Bellefonte School District for 30 years, before retiring in 2007. Affectionately known as "the Funkster" by those closest to him, Glenn had many hobbies and interests; however none matched the love and passion he had for his family. Wrestling was always a close second. He was a supporter of local college wrestling, and most winters could be found at an LHU or PSU match, often with his son and grandchildren. Glenn was an avid reader, who also enjoyed evenings at his local VFW Post 1600 or the American Legion Post 893. Glenn gave everyone a nickname (whether they liked it or not) and made everyone around him laugh a little louder. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife. He is survived by his favorite people in the world: his 4 grandchildren (Adelynn, Lillian, Lincoln and Nora) his children Janelle (Jamie) Mott and Justin Packer; his daughter-in-law Mindy; 5 brothers, Marshall, Paul, (Jan) Wayne (Doreen), Grant (Kim) and Blair; his sister Lois (Ted) Seitz; his favorite brother-in-law: Joe Jones; and countless nieces and nephews. In his retirement, Glenn enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, attending NCAA Wrestling Nationals every year with his son, traveling to Michigan to visit his daughter, enjoying a cup of coffee with his daughter-in-law and spending evenings laughing with his brothers. Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6PM - 8 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at

Glenn Howard Packer August 22, 1948 ~ September 11, 2019 On September 11, 2019, beloved PapPap, devoted father, and friend to everyone he met, Glenn Howard Packer, passed away at his home at age 71. Glenn was born in Providence Forge, VA on August 22, 1948, the son of Lillian(Adkins) and Howard Packer. He was married to the former, Joyce Rene Jones on June 18, 1977. Together, they raised 2 children, Janelle and Justin. Glenn was a graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School class of 1967 and Pennsylvania State University. After serving in Vietnam, he returned home and taught Health and Physical Education in the Bellefonte School District for 30 years, before retiring in 2007. Affectionately known as "the Funkster" by those closest to him, Glenn had many hobbies and interests; however none matched the love and passion he had for his family. Wrestling was always a close second. He was a supporter of local college wrestling, and most winters could be found at an LHU or PSU match, often with his son and grandchildren. Glenn was an avid reader, who also enjoyed evenings at his local VFW Post 1600 or the American Legion Post 893. Glenn gave everyone a nickname (whether they liked it or not) and made everyone around him laugh a little louder. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife. He is survived by his favorite people in the world: his 4 grandchildren (Adelynn, Lillian, Lincoln and Nora) his children Janelle (Jamie) Mott and Justin Packer; his daughter-in-law Mindy; 5 brothers, Marshall, Paul, (Jan) Wayne (Doreen), Grant (Kim) and Blair; his sister Lois (Ted) Seitz; his favorite brother-in-law: Joe Jones; and countless nieces and nephews. In his retirement, Glenn enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, attending NCAA Wrestling Nationals every year with his son, traveling to Michigan to visit his daughter, enjoying a cup of coffee with his daughter-in-law and spending evenings laughing with his brothers. Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6PM - 8 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close