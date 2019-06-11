Glenn L. "Chip" McWilliams Jr. February 2, 1953June 8, 2019 Glenn L."Chip" McWilliams, 66, of Beech Creek, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born in Lock Haven on Feb. 2, 1953 a son of the late Glenn L. Sr. and Audrey Lou Brungard McWilliams. He is survived by his wife, Corrine Patterson McWilliams,a daughter, Tamitha "Tammy" McWilliams of Howard, and a son Glenn "Stump" McWilliams III also of Howard. Chip was a graduate of Bald Eagle Area High and was employed with Hazel Plumbing and Heating for over 40 years. He was a member of Howard United Methodist Church, Milesburg and Beech Creek American Legions, and the Howard V.F.W.He had served as the Chief of the Howard Fire Co. for a number of years. Private burial will be at Romola Cemetery at the families convenience. A service celebrating Chip's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Kader-Neff Funeral Home, p.o.box 108 Howard, Pa.16841 to help the family with expenses. Online condolences at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 11, 2019