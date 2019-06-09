Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn O. Hawbaker Jr.. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Jr. December 26, 1943June 7, 2019 Glenn O. Hawbaker, Jr., (fondly known as, Junior) 75, of Petersburg, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Born December 26, 1943, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Glenn O. and Thelma Benedict Hawbaker. On February 3, 1968 he married Barbara McMahon, who survives. He is also survived by three children, Ada M. Hawbaker-Claar and her husband, Monty A. Claar, of Petersburg, Glenn R. (Bob) Hawbaker and his wife, Theresa A., of Huntingdon, and Brian E. Hawbaker and his wife, Donna A., of Huntingdon; nine grandchildren, Michael A. Claar and his fiancé, Amy Ledoux, of Nantucket, MA, Devon J. Claar, of Petersburg, Casey R. Hawbaker, of Mechanicsburg, Margaret A., Carrie E., Jacob D., Joshua G., Frank D., Erica A. Hawbaker, all of Huntingdon, three siblings, Daniel R. Hawbaker and his wife, Suzie, of Port Matilda, Marie H. DeVinney, of Petersburg, and Alan G. Hawbaker and his wife, Ginger, of Port Matilda, and several nieces and nephews. In 1945, Glenn and his family moved from Chambersburg to State College where he graduated from State College High School in 1963. He served in the United States Army from 1964 until 1967, during the Vietnam War. He worked for Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. as a stockholder and Equipment Dispatcher until his retirement in 2010. Glenn had many memberships, including: A 50 year member and Past Master of State College Masonic Lodge #700, F&AM; A 32nd degree, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Mason in the Valley of Altoona; Jaffa Shrine, Oasis of Altoona, Royal Order of Jesters #70, of Altoona; Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Centre Forest No. 129; Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Huntingdon; Stone Creek Valley Fire Company, as a Lifetime Member, Huntingdon Moose #223, and American Legion Post #245. He was a past member of the State College Elks and VFW. Some of Glenn's hobbies included gardening, hunting spending time with family and traveling. He and Barbara took an annual Country Music cruise and they enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks, NC with their family. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Tuesday, June 12, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. There will be a one hour visitation at 10am on Wednesday, June 13, 2019 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 6668 Standing Stone Road, Huntingdon. Funeral Service will follow at 11am. A Private Burial will be in McAlevy's Fort Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in Glenn Jr.'s memory to Wesley Chapel UMC, Twin Creeks Ambulance, 4814 Shavers Creek Road, Petersburg, PA 16669, Stone Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 5470 Mc Alevys Fort Rd, Petersburg, PA 16669, State College Lodge #700, 240 South Fraser Street State College, PA 16801, or the , . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Jr. December 26, 1943June 7, 2019 Glenn O. Hawbaker, Jr., (fondly known as, Junior) 75, of Petersburg, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Born December 26, 1943, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Glenn O. and Thelma Benedict Hawbaker. On February 3, 1968 he married Barbara McMahon, who survives. He is also survived by three children, Ada M. Hawbaker-Claar and her husband, Monty A. Claar, of Petersburg, Glenn R. (Bob) Hawbaker and his wife, Theresa A., of Huntingdon, and Brian E. Hawbaker and his wife, Donna A., of Huntingdon; nine grandchildren, Michael A. Claar and his fiancé, Amy Ledoux, of Nantucket, MA, Devon J. Claar, of Petersburg, Casey R. Hawbaker, of Mechanicsburg, Margaret A., Carrie E., Jacob D., Joshua G., Frank D., Erica A. Hawbaker, all of Huntingdon, three siblings, Daniel R. Hawbaker and his wife, Suzie, of Port Matilda, Marie H. DeVinney, of Petersburg, and Alan G. Hawbaker and his wife, Ginger, of Port Matilda, and several nieces and nephews. In 1945, Glenn and his family moved from Chambersburg to State College where he graduated from State College High School in 1963. He served in the United States Army from 1964 until 1967, during the Vietnam War. He worked for Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. as a stockholder and Equipment Dispatcher until his retirement in 2010. Glenn had many memberships, including: A 50 year member and Past Master of State College Masonic Lodge #700, F&AM; A 32nd degree, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Mason in the Valley of Altoona; Jaffa Shrine, Oasis of Altoona, Royal Order of Jesters #70, of Altoona; Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Centre Forest No. 129; Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Huntingdon; Stone Creek Valley Fire Company, as a Lifetime Member, Huntingdon Moose #223, and American Legion Post #245. He was a past member of the State College Elks and VFW. Some of Glenn's hobbies included gardening, hunting spending time with family and traveling. He and Barbara took an annual Country Music cruise and they enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks, NC with their family. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Tuesday, June 12, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. There will be a one hour visitation at 10am on Wednesday, June 13, 2019 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 6668 Standing Stone Road, Huntingdon. Funeral Service will follow at 11am. A Private Burial will be in McAlevy's Fort Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in Glenn Jr.'s memory to Wesley Chapel UMC, Twin Creeks Ambulance, 4814 Shavers Creek Road, Petersburg, PA 16669, Stone Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 5470 Mc Alevys Fort Rd, Petersburg, PA 16669, State College Lodge #700, 240 South Fraser Street State College, PA 16801, or the , . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close