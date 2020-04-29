Gloria G. Harter January 13, 1940-April 12, 2020 Gloria G. Harter, 80, of Miles-burg, passed away at Susque View Nursing Home in Lock Haven, PA on April 12, 2020. She was born in Philipsburg, PA on January 13, 1940, the daughter of Fred and Agnes Crain Hammer. She grew up in Port Matilda and graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School. She worked at HRB Singer for 33 years before she retired. Gloria is survived by her son, Andrew R. Holt of Milesburg and a brother, Fred Hammer, Jr. of State College, PA. In addition, she is survived by 2 grandchildren, Natasha M. Holt, Dustin A. Holt and 3 great-grandchildren, Kamerzyn A. Holt, Jaliyah L. Holt and Adalyn M. Holt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori (Bill) Woodring and 2 grandchildren, Luke and Lucy Woodring. Gloria was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020