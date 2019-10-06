Gloria Jean Robinson Januray 5, 1941October 3, 2019 Gloria Jean Robinson, 78, of Howard, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home on October 3, 2019. She was born in Bellefonte on January 5, 1941 a daughter of the late Bud and Olive Mary Jane Reffner Zonge. On April 18, 1959 in Emporium, she was united in marriage to Robert W. Robinson who survives at their home. She was a wonderful cook and baker and had a love of fishing, gardening and working around the yard. Her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren. She had a knack for fixing just about anything, a trait we think she aquired from her father. Along with her husband she is survived by a son, Bob (Dave) Robinson of Brookfield, IL., two daughters, Neva (Dennis) Seyler of Bellefonte, Chrystal (George) Smith of Howard, a brother, Gilbert (Mary Jane) Zonge of New Jersey, Brother-in-law, Richard (Sherry) Robinson of Bellefonte, a sister, Amanda Bartges of Antes Fort, a sister-in-law, Carol Beals-Krueger of Lansing, Mi., and 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous other brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life service will be held at the farm at 2251 North Eagle Valley Road on Nov. 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with her daughter; Rev. Neva Seyler officiating. A meal will immediatley follow the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Bleeding Disorder Alliance Illinois 210 S. DesPlaines St., Chicago, Il. 60661-5500 (bdai.org) Online condolences at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019