Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Goldie Leticia Derick Markulin. View Sign

Goldie Leticia Derick Markulin February 27, 1920 March 30, 2019 Goldie Markulin, at the age 99, left this world in peace at Mount Nittany Medical Center on March 30, 2019. She was born February 27, 1920 in Buffalo, NY. Goldie was a woman whose life was full of laughter and joy. Her smiling face, generosity, and crystal blue eyes captured people's attention. She lived with her daughter the last 7 years of her life in State College, PA. Goldie was married to her husband, Stephen Markulin, for 55 years before he preceded her in death in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her father, Dr. Clarence Derick, Sr., her mother Edith Blowe Derick, and her brothers and sisters: Clarence Jr., William, Kenneth, Lincoln, Dawne Gardner, June Derick, Helen Derick (infant) and her son-in-law, James Zmyslo. Mrs. Markulin is survived by her daughters: Karen Rhinehart (Lee) of New Paltz, NY and Charlotte Zmyslo of State College, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jeffrey Bishop (Scott); Heather Perlmutter (James); David Jacobs (Debbie); Drew Perlmutter, Austin Perlmutter, Kyle Jacobs, and Megan Jacobs. Goldie was a "rock hound" later in life. She and her husband belonged to the New Jersey Lapidary Association for many years. They created a Children's Corner for the yearly NJ show that was interactive and engaging with the hope of growing future "rock hounds". Goldie and her husband went into mines that were still open along the Eastern Seaboard. They also traveled out west to Arizona and Colorado. She will be buried in New Jersey next to her husband where a private graveside family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to on her behalf.

Goldie Leticia Derick Markulin February 27, 1920 March 30, 2019 Goldie Markulin, at the age 99, left this world in peace at Mount Nittany Medical Center on March 30, 2019. She was born February 27, 1920 in Buffalo, NY. Goldie was a woman whose life was full of laughter and joy. Her smiling face, generosity, and crystal blue eyes captured people's attention. She lived with her daughter the last 7 years of her life in State College, PA. Goldie was married to her husband, Stephen Markulin, for 55 years before he preceded her in death in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her father, Dr. Clarence Derick, Sr., her mother Edith Blowe Derick, and her brothers and sisters: Clarence Jr., William, Kenneth, Lincoln, Dawne Gardner, June Derick, Helen Derick (infant) and her son-in-law, James Zmyslo. Mrs. Markulin is survived by her daughters: Karen Rhinehart (Lee) of New Paltz, NY and Charlotte Zmyslo of State College, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jeffrey Bishop (Scott); Heather Perlmutter (James); David Jacobs (Debbie); Drew Perlmutter, Austin Perlmutter, Kyle Jacobs, and Megan Jacobs. Goldie was a "rock hound" later in life. She and her husband belonged to the New Jersey Lapidary Association for many years. They created a Children's Corner for the yearly NJ show that was interactive and engaging with the hope of growing future "rock hounds". Goldie and her husband went into mines that were still open along the Eastern Seaboard. They also traveled out west to Arizona and Colorado. She will be buried in New Jersey next to her husband where a private graveside family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to on her behalf. Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations