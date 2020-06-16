Goldie M. Corman February 13, 1926 - June 15, 2020 Goldie M. Corman, 94,of Bellefonte , passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Centre Crest. She was born on February 13, 1926 in Unionville, PA, a daughter of the late James and Alice Baith Confer. She was married on July 3, 1944 to Leonard M. Burd who preceded her in death October 6, 1963. On June 24, 1967 she married her second husband Harold W. Corman who also preceded her in death on February 27, 2007. Goldie is survived by her three daughters Janet (Jim) Coder of State College, Alice Shultz of Somerset, and Deb (Jeff) Catherman of rural Bellefonte; her two sons, Daniel Burd of Bellefonte and Leonard (Kathy) Burd also of Bellefonte and a step-son, Anthony (Kim) Corman of Summerfield, NC. She is also survived by her two sisters, Doris Mackey of Beech Creek and Helen DeHilligus of Corning, NY, three brothers, Ernest Confer , Robert (Uta) Confer of Tocoma, WA and Richard (Lee) Confer of NJ and her son in law, Ed Dorman. Goldie is also survived by twelve grandchildren, seventeen great- grandchildren and eight great- great grandchildren. Goldie was a member of the Milesburg Presbyterian Church, Milesburg Presbyterian Guild. She was a homemaker, an avid walker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and the YMCA Aqua Acroba. Goldie always made sure to have snacks and candy for all of her friends. In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by, her daughter, Sheryl Dorman and her nine brothers and seven sisters. Family and Friends will be received from 11:00 AM - 1:00 P. M. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 P. M. Facial coverings are required for the visitation and service. Burial will be in Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co., PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Centre Care Garden Fund, 502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte, PA 16823 in memory of Goldie M. Corman. Arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201, Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 16, 2020.