Grace A. Hosterman February 8, 1929 January 22, 2020 Grace A. Hosterman, 90 of Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Grace was born on February 8, 1929 in Millheim, a daughter of the late Glenn and Jean Jodon Corman. Grace is survived by her daughter Rose Ann Derr, her son Russell M. (Bonnie) Hosterman of rural Julian; one grandchild, also surviving is her brother, Gary Corman of State College. Grace was a homemaker. She was of the Protestant Faith. Grace enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Hosterman, and her sister, Cherry Neff. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 24, 2020
