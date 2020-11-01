Grace Anetia McIlrath Eiler
November 23, 1924 - September 9, 2020
Blawnox, Pennsylvania - Born November 23, 1924, of Nadine and Blawnox, PA, passed away on September 9, 2020. Wife of the late William J. Eiler Jr., beloved mother of Sally (Alvin) Allison and Susan (Rick) Ososkie, grandmother of 7, great-grandmother of 13. Please see Thomas M. Smith website for complete obituary. Memorial service November 7, 2020, 1:30 pm at Hilltop Community Alliance Church, Vine St., Verona, PA, 15147. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Professional services trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
.