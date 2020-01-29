Grace M. Hayes November 25, 1938 - January 27, 2020 Grace M. Hayes, 81, of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on November 25, 1938, in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Lena A. (Henry) McClain. In May 1957, she married Paul E. Cunningham who passed away on February 5, 1976. On November 24, 1979, in Hublersburg, she married Barry E. Hayes who survives in Bellefonte. Grace was a 1956 graduate of Walker Township High School. She was a homemaker. She was of the protestant faith. Grace enjoyed crocheting, reading romance novels, playing games on her computer, playing card games, especially solitaire, working on puzzle books, and traveling. Grace is survived by her husband, one son, Charles D. Cunningham and his wife, Kathy, of Bellefonte, three daughters, Dorothy K. Dixon of Pleasant Gap; Debra L. Wetzel and her husband, Kevin, of Howard, and Lucy E. Kahler also of Howard, one step daughter, Andrea H. Daugherty of Huntingdon, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by one brother, Ronald McClain and his wife, Ruby, of Julian, and one sister, Sonja Mason and her husband, Doug, of Port Matilda. Along with her parents, and first husband, Grace was preceded in death by one step son, Edward Hayes, one step daughter, Barbara Long, one brother, Donald McClain, and two sisters, infant Bertha McClain and Mary Parker. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10-11am at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Byron Zeigler officiating. Burial will follow at the Hublersburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Centre Crest Auxiliary, 502 E. Howard St. Bellefonte, PA 16823. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Centre Crest for the excellent care given to Grace for the past several years while she resided there. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 29, 2020