Grace M. Lucas November 30, 1942October 20, 2019 Grace M. Lucas, 76, of Runville Road, Bellefonte, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her residence. Grace was born in Snow Shoe on November 30, 1942, a daughter of the late Joseph and Teresa Gunsallus Preslovich. On October 24, 1959, she married Raymond E."Buzz" Lucas, Jr. who preceded her in death on, November 10, 2011. Grace was a 1960 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. She was a homemaker and she was also employed at the Bald Eagle Area High School for many years and retired from B.E.A. March 2009. She enjoyed spending time with her family, Grange Fair, and making delicious pierogies. All of those who knew Grace were touched by her in some special way. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte. Grace is survived by her son, Raymond "Mooch" (Terri) Lucas of Runville, her two daughters, Janet "Sis" (Thomas) Poorman, of Runville and Christine (Chuck) Witherite also of Runville. Grace is also survived by her 4 grandchildren, Lindsay (Hank) Brower, Tyler (Alaina) Lucas, Janelle Poorman and Chelsey (Kutty) Stauder, her 4 great-grandchildren, Levi Brower, Olivia Brower, Gracie Lucas, and Micah Lucas; her sisters, Ruth Martin of Snow Shoe, Margaret "Peggy" (Robert) Livergood of Moshannon, Shirley (Jerry) Dixon of Clarksburg,PA , her brothers, Mike (Connie) Preslovich, Ed (Marlene) Preslovich, and Gene (Pat) Preslovich all of Snow Shoe, along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Furl, Susie Clevenstine, and Sara Preslovich. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M. with Father George Jakopac and Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Burial will be in the Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co. Memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice, 20 Sheraton Drive, Altoona, PA 16601 in memory of Grace Lucas. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be at

