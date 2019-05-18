Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace M. McCloskey Bardine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Grace M (McCloskey) Bardine March 4, 1933May 16, 2019 Grace M (McCloskey) Bardine, 86, of State College, PA, passed away peacefully at Juniper Village on May 16, 2019. She was born on March 4, 1933 in Pitcairn, PA. She was married to Angelo L. Bardine who preceded her in death in May 1999. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Clara (Lucas) McCloskey; siblings, Peggy McCloskey, Charlotte Veazey, Rose Ardine, Dolly Ankney, Edna McLay, Thomas McCloskey, Anthony McCloskey and Mildred McCloskey. Grace is survived by her daughter Linda Natale; grandson Stephen Bardine; brother, Walter McCloskey, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Grace graduated from Penn State in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in education and met her beloved husband Angelo through their work as computer programmers for a government agency. Grace also taught high school students and adult learners at different times in her career. Since retiring and relocating to State College, she spent her time volunteering in the community where she was awarded a certificate of merit by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Centre County recently for serving 500 or more hours in 2015. Grace and her husband Angelo also established three scholarships over the years; volleyball and special education scholarship at Penn State, and a graduate-level scholarship in the field of public health at Cal Berkeley, Mr. Bardine's alma mater. Donations in Grace's memory may be made to Centre County Paws, 1401 Trout Rd, State College, PA 16801, or a . Visitation will be at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd, Port Matilda, from 6 until 8 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019 and 10 until 11:30 AM on Monday, May 20, where there will be a Funeral Mass said by Father Charles M. Amershek at Noon on Monday, May 20, 2019. Burial will be at Centre County Memorial Park at 2:30 PM. A guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

