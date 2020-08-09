1/2
Guy Bruce Hocker
Guy Bruce Hocker Guy Bruce Hocker, 75, of Bellefonte, passed away on August 5, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home, Bellefonte. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. in Montoursville Cemetery with Rev. Larry Leland officiating. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spitler Funeral Home, 733 Broad Street, Montoursvile, PA 17754. Due to recent Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and graveside service to help ensure the health and safety of those in attendance. Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE
733 BROAD ST.
Montoursville, PA 17754
(570) 368-8352
