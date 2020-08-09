Guy Bruce Hocker Guy Bruce Hocker, 75, of Bellefonte, passed away on August 5, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home, Bellefonte. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. in Montoursville Cemetery with Rev. Larry Leland officiating. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spitler Funeral Home, 733 Broad Street, Montoursvile, PA 17754. Due to recent Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and graveside service to help ensure the health and safety of those in attendance. Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.



